The first formal act in the nomination game has arrived. The Ministry of the Treasury, the leading shareholder of Monte Paschi with 64.23%, has filed the list for the new board of directors. In the first two places Nicola Maione, destined to the role of president, in second place Luigi Lovaglio, who will be confirmed as managing director. Paola Lucantoni, Annapaola Negri Clementi, Laura Martiniello, Lucia Foti Belligambi, Domenico Lombardi, Donatella Visconti, Paolo Fabris De Fabris, Renato Sala, Gianluca Brancadoro and Stefano Di Stefano are also on the field.

The following list was filed for the bank’s new Board of Statutory Auditors:

Roberto Serrentino, Lavinia Linguanti. As substitutes: Pierpaolo Cotone and Valeria Giancola.