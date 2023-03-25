15:3 Thousands of people in the procession According to the police headquarters there would be 5,000 people present at the procession, which started from Novoli. The event was attended by hundreds of personalities from civil society, from the university world such as the historian Alessandro Barbero, from politics, and also from show business such as the singer Irene Grandi or the actor Elio Germano.

15:5 Giani: “Workers have always been correct” “We are working hard to see if we can find other proposals. I also spoke about it yesterday with Minister Urso, there is an overall commitment. The workers are behaving with great correctness, when I asked to be able to see what the situation is inside the factory they let me in and showed availability”. So said the president of the Tuscany Region Eugene Gianipresent at the event. “We try to do everything possible, I don’t know what we can do more than that as a Region”, she added.

15:15 Procession now in Piazza Dalmatia The procession is currently located in Dalmatia square. Many choirs and flags waved at the event.

15:35 Fossi: “Workers in employment? A novella” “Just go in, don’t just stay in Roman palaces, visit places of marginalization and suffering, as is this factory too. I invite Minister Urso to come and visit this factory. The history of the occupation of the former Gkn is a novella”. Thus the Pd parliamentarian and secretary of the Tuscan party Emiliano Fossi, former mayor of Campi Bisenzio (Florence), municipality in which the former Gkn is located, on the sidelines of the event. “In that factory there are thirty-two workers every day – continued Fossi – who carry out maintenance operations on a rotational basis; Minister Urso should take charge of this situation, because the government’s role is fundamental”.

15:40 Choirs against Borgomeo and banner for Cospito Many chants against the owner of Qf Francis Borgomeo, which had taken over the company. Among the banners, in addition to the classic ‘Insorgiamo’ that stands out at the head of the procession, there is also one that reads ’41 bis=torture. Free Alfred‘. Also present were Last Generation activists and the families of the victims of the Viareggio massacre. Among the participants also the deputy of the M5s Andrea Quartini, the municipal councilors of Sinistra Progetto Comune Antonella Bundu and Dmitrij Palagi, the colleague of the M5s Lorenzo Masi, the mayor of Sesto Fiorentino Lorenzo Falchi (with family), the Tuscan secretary of the CGIL Rossano Rossi and the Florentine secretary Paola Galgani.