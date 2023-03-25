In the 57 kg category, the Italian defeated Kazakh Ibragimova 5-0 in the final

After Sirine Chaarabi’s silver in the 52 kg category comes the gold medal for Italy at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi. Irma Testa conquered it in the 57 kg category. The Italian defeated Kazakh Ibragimova 5-0 in the final. Irma Testa thus adds world championship gold to her bulletin board after the silver conquered, in the same category, at last year’s World Championship in Istanbul. In her palmares she also boasts two European gold medals and the Olympic bronze medal won at the Tokyo Games.