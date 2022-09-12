Home Business Mps: Soul ready to participate in a capital increase, asks for a strengthening of the asset management alliance
Business

Mps: Soul ready to participate in a capital increase, asks for a strengthening of the asset management alliance

by admin

Mps observed special on the stock exchange, after the news reported by Ansa, according to which Anima Holding would be available to participate in the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of the Sienese bank.

The Mps stock turbo-charged Piazza Affari, in the Friday session, in the wake of the news, closing with a rally equal to + 6.85%, at € 0.3560.

“Anima Holding, an asset management company, could put on the plate a figure between 150 and 250 million euros, it is confirmed to ANSA in financial circles”.

The press agency reported that “Anima’s support is subject to the strengthening of the commercial partnership with Siena in asset management, expiring in 2030, and could represent an important contribution to the success of a recapitalization that looks very demanding”.

See also  JP Morgan, Kolanovic against boss Dimon: 'no recession, S&P 500 does well even with oil at $ 150'

You may also like

Lagarde’s ECB forced to bring rates into restrictive...

Quilt Home Improvement Century Jinyuan Flagship Store Opens!One-stop...

9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro...

What are the changes in “future travel” in...

What to expect from Apple’s October conference: iPad...

IDC: iPhone 14 is expected to consolidate Apple’s...

Give full play to resource advantages, cultivate characteristic...

Yibin added its second billion-dollar enterprise this year

Analysis Group Report: The Success of Third-Party Apps...

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max shipment has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy