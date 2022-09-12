Mps observed special on the stock exchange, after the news reported by Ansa, according to which Anima Holding would be available to participate in the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of the Sienese bank.

The Mps stock turbo-charged Piazza Affari, in the Friday session, in the wake of the news, closing with a rally equal to + 6.85%, at € 0.3560.

“Anima Holding, an asset management company, could put on the plate a figure between 150 and 250 million euros, it is confirmed to ANSA in financial circles”.

The press agency reported that “Anima’s support is subject to the strengthening of the commercial partnership with Siena in asset management, expiring in 2030, and could represent an important contribution to the success of a recapitalization that looks very demanding”.