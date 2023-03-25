Home Business Mps: the Mef files the lists for the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors
Business

by admin
The Ministry of Economy and Financewith reference to the shareholders’ meeting of Bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena convened for Thursday 20 April, as owner of the 64,23% of the share capital announces that it has filed the following list at the registered office for the appointment of the new Board of Directors: Nicola Maione, Luigi Lovaglio, Paola Lucantoni, Annapaola Negri Clementi, Laura Martiniello, Lucia Foti Belligambi, Domenico Lombardi, Donatella Visconti, Paolo Fabris De Fabris, Renato Sala, Gianluca Brancadoro, Stefano Di Stefano.

The following list was filed for the new Board of Statutory Auditors of the bank: Roberto Serrentino, Lavinia Linguanti and as alternates Pierpaolo Cotone, Valeria Giancola. The Ministry of Economy and Finance “expresses its heartfelt thanks to the president Patrizia Grieco and to the outgoing directors for the work done in the relaunch of Banca Mps”.

