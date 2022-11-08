Home Business MSCI launches first range of digital asset indices
MSCI launches first range of digital asset indices

Goldman Sachs, MSCI and cryptocurrency intelligence firm CoinMetrics launch a new ranking system for the cryptocurrency and digital asset market in general.
The new platform is called Datanomy and sets itself the ambitious goal of classify all digital currencies and tokens based on how they are usedthis will make it easier for investors to track the many digital assets on the market.

The new Datonomy data system will allow organize cryptocurrencies and tokens into sectors and sub-sectors based on the different methods of use so as to represent the entire digital asset market in a more coherent and transparent way, also including investment products based on DeFi and Smart Contract platforms.

The peculiarity of this new platform is that it allows you to exploit data and information to manage risks and investment portfolios. With this in mind, investors will be able to use the data to support their analyzes, comparing performance and carefully evaluating the various opportunities and risks.

In the original plans Datonomy will allow drive the investment decisions based on different digital asset indices. In particular, these new indices are developed by MSCI and aim to track the performance and trend of the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, but also of digital assets based on blockchain, as well as those linked to technological platforms to support Smart Contracts. , thus excluding stablecoins.

“We firmly believe that a coherent and standardized framework for the classification of digital assets is essential to support the ability of investors to evaluate the market”ha affermato Stéphane Mattatia, Managing Director, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing and Thematic Indexesdi MSCI.

The three indices created by MSCI

The new benchmark indices created by MSCI therefore make it possible to assess the risks and opportunities of the global ecosystem of digital assets and in detail are:

1) The index MSCI Global Digital Asset which aims to provide an overview of the performance of the largest digital assets by market capitalization.

2) L’MSCI Global Digital Assets Smart Contract replicates the performance of digital assets associated with technological platforms that support Smart Contracts.

3) L’MSCI Global Digital Assets ex Proof-of-Work replicates digital assets that use ex-proof-of-work blockchain mechanisms.

The Datonomy data system will be usable by subscription or accessible through MarqueeGoldman Sachs’ digital showcase dedicated to institutional investors.

