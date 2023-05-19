Municipality of Milan, 350 thousand euros for fires via Vasari and Luxemburg

Il Common has destined, with a resolution, funds up to 350 thousand euros to provide economic aid to the inhabitants of the condominium of via Vasari 22hit by fire last May 11th following the explosion of a van carrying oxygen cylinders and a building of via Luxemburg 5 where, last 9 Aprila fire destroyed the fifth floor and part of the fourth.

Assessors Bertolè, Maran and Tancredi: “We worked to replicate the intervention model experimented on the occasion of the Torre dei Moro fire”

“Since the first days after the fires – declare the councilors Lamberto Bertole’ (Welfare and Health), Pierfrancesco Maran (Home) and Giancarlo Tancredi (Urban Regeneration) – contacts were made with the administrators of the condominiums in via Vasari and via Luxemburg to gather the needs of the residents and, in the following weeks, work was done to replicate the intervention model experimented on the occasion of the fire at the Torre dei Moro, with the aim of supporting the damaged families with concrete aid in the period immediately following the events. With this provision we are going precisely in this direction, so that the residents who have lost their homes feel the closeness and the support from the municipality“.

