Listen to the audio version of the article

The road seems marked for years. Political choices such as the ban on internal combustion engines, decided in Europe and California, from 2035 and investments for hundreds of billions of car manufacturers (over 500 between 2022 and 2026) say that the future of the car is electric. In China it is already the present given that battery-powered cars exceeded 20% of registrations in the year just ended, in Europe there was a slowdown (12%), the USA saw a +50% but remaining.. .