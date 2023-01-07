

On the first day of the Spring Festival travel season, most of my country has no precipitation, which is good for travel, and the new cold air will affect the north



China Weather Net News Today (January 7), the Spring Festival travel season officially opened, precipitation is scarce in most parts of my country, and the temperature continues to rise, which is generally conducive to travel. Starting tomorrow, a new wave of cold air will bring cooling to many places in the north. The local temperature in the northeast can drop by 8-10 ℃, and the temperature fluctuates. You need to prepare thick clothes on the road during the Spring Festival travel, and beware of catching a cold.

On the first day of the Spring Festival Transport, most of my country continues to heat up, and weak cold air will affect the north tomorrow

This year’s Spring Festival travel season officially opened today and will end on February 15th, a total of 40 days. According to preliminary research and judgment, the passenger flow during the Spring Festival this year will increase significantly compared with last year, and the peak passenger flow will appear around the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival.

According to the latest forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the temperature in the north will continue to rise on the first day of the Spring Festival travel. From tomorrow to the 10th, there will be a weak cold air that will bring strong winds and cool down to North China and Northeast China. Among them, eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, etc. The temperature generally drops by 4-6°C, and the local area in the Northeast is 8-10°C, with 4-6 level winds and 7-8 level gusts. However, this cold air is weaker and moves faster, which cannot change the current warmer pattern.

In the south, the cold air is beyond reach, and the temperature rise is still the main theme for three days from today. Many places in the south of the Yangtze River and southern China will gradually rise to the highest temperature in recent days. Like Changsha, the highest temperature can reach 20°C tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and you can feel the warmth of early spring when you travel in the afternoon, but the temperature difference between day and night is large, and the lowest temperature is only around 5°C. You need to prepare thick clothes on the road during the Spring Festival travel. Keep warm and work, beware of colds.

On the first day of the Spring Festival Transport, most of my country’s precipitation is scarce, and there will be heavy rain or heavy rain in southern China tomorrow

In terms of precipitation, on the first day of the Spring Festival travel season, there was little precipitation in most parts of my country, which is generally conducive to people’s travel. From tomorrow, the rainfall in South China will develop rapidly. The rain in Guangdong, Hainan and other places will be strong. There will be heavy rain or heavy rain locally. The public should pay attention to the specific forecast and bring rain gear when going out.

Specifically, today, there are light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern and western Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, western and eastern Jilin, and heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Southeast Guangxi, central and western Guangdong, most of Hainan Island, northwestern Yunnan,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of the southern part of the island and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, northern and eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas. Among them, northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang will have local heavy snowfall. There were light to moderate rains in southern Jiangnan and most of southern China. Among them, there were heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of northern Guangdong, eastern Guangxi, and eastern Hainan Island.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of northern and western Xinjiang, western Tibet and other places, and local heavy snow. There were light to moderate rains in southern Jiangnan and most of southern China. Among them, there were heavy rains in northern and southwestern Guangdong, western and northern Hainan Island, and other places.

For three days starting today, there will be continuous heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang, and some areas will experience heavy snowfall and strong winds. The local area needs to be alert to possible adverse effects on traffic caused by wind blowing snow and low visibility. At the same time, the rainfall in southern China has increased, and there are local heavy rains. During the Spring Festival travel season, the public needs to pay attention to the early warning and forecast information, and at the same time pay attention to flight and passenger information, so as not to delay the itinerary.

