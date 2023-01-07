Over three hundred thousand signatures to save the life of Fahimeh Karimi, over three hundred thousand signatures to ask to stop the repression of Iranian protesters. Sunday 8 January at 12 the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini will deliver the appeal to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in via Nomentana 361 in Rome. The date marks the third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, hit by Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) air defense missiles after taking off from Tehran on January 8, 2020. 176 lost their lives in the attack for which the perpetrators were never disclosed. On Sunday afternoon, protests against the crimes of Iranian theocrats will also return to 140 cities around the world. In the capital, the procession will start at 2.00 pm from Piazza della Repubblica, in Turin from Piazza Castello.

Since September 16, the day of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old arrested by the moral police for not wearing the veil correctly, according to data from the human rights news agency Hrana, the repression of the ayatollahs’ regime has cost the lives of 516 protesters, including 70 minors. Killed by the violent repression of protests, by torture in prison or sentenced to death in show trials of the revolutionary courts. On Saturday 7 January, the Mizan Judicial Agency reported two more executions. Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were later hanged on charges of “corruption on earth”. They allegedly killed paramilitary Rouhollah Ayamian during protests in November. According to Amnesty International, the Iranian trials “have nothing of the regular judicial processes”. Defendants are not allowed to choose a lawyer or to see the evidence against them.

For this reason, the deposit of signatures at the embassy is not a point of arrival. On Change.org we will continue to collect subscriptions with the aim of not taking our eyes off the Iranian facts, which La Stampa is dealing with on a daily basis. The petition was promoted in early December to obtain the unconditional release of Fahimeh Karimi, a volleyball coach and mother of three, arrested in Pakdasht, in the province of Tehran, and sentenced to death on charges of kicking a paramilitary during the protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini. The news had been given by Alessia Piperno, the Roman travel blogger who for 34 days shared a cell in Evin prison with the woman. Today it is a broader call for respect for the rights of women and men who have been demonstrating peacefully against the Iranian theocratic regime for over a hundred days and, in response, suffer violence, rape, torture and hanging.

Many have taken sides with our newspaper. Among the politicians, life senator Liliana Segre, Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi, Carlo Calenda, Giuseppe Conte, Beppe Sala, the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and the former Speaker of the Chamber Roberto Fico. From the world of sport and entertainment: the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, Fiorello, Carla Bruni, Paolo Virzì, Ferzan Ozpetek, Jovanotti, Fabio Fazio, Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Sergio Rubini, Ambra Angiolini, Iva Zanicchi. The Spanish writer Javier Cercas and his Egyptian colleague Alaa Al Aswany. But above all readers, citizens. Three hundred and four thousand signatures to ask the Iranian regime to stop the death sentences, to demand respect for the rights of women and men who, legitimately and peacefully, demonstrate to change their country.