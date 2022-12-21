Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk accepts the verdict of the survey he promoted via Twitter on his leadership: after long hours of silence and uncertainty, he announced that he intends to resign as CEO, to remain only the owner of the company.

The survey had involved more than 17 million users and saw more than 57% of the responses in favor of the tycoon exiting the scene as CEO, after weeks of chaotic management following the completion of its $ 44 billion acquisition. In organizing the poll he had said that he would respect the response, but throughout Monday and a good part of Tuesday he had instead kept silent, raising doubts about his plans for him.

Musk has now not failed to throw a dig: he said that first of all, before resigning, he must find a successor, or rather “someone crazy enough to accept the job”. He added: “After that I will only manage the software and server teams.” However, he had indicated in the past that he had no successor in mind and that no one was qualified enough to run the social media. “None of those who want the position can actually keep Twitter alive,” he said again on Sunday.

The candidates

More seriously, for analysts, it is not clear who could take over in a situation where the heavy shadow of Musk could continue to stretch over the group given his position of control. Some commentators have indicated that to restore the credibility of Twitter after the Musk cure, it would be necessary to entrust the reins to high-profile and authoritative characters without reservations. Among the names mentioned are those of Sheryl Sandberg, former number two of Facebook, or Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social network.

The purges

Musk has unleashed a storm on Twitter with mass layoffs and exits of executives and employees, plans to revolutionize or eliminate content moderation, erratic bans and readmissions of users, and confusion over business strategies. The chaos has also led to the exit of many large advertisers, concerned about their image and always Twitter’s main revenue driver.