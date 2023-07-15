Musk Launches New AI Company xAI, Announces Collaboration with Tesla and Twitter

Musk, the founder of Tesla, has announced the formation of a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI. He revealed the company’s vision and plans during a speech on the Twitter platform. Musk stated that xAI will work closely with both Twitter and Tesla and has the ambitious goal of “understanding the universe.”

According to CNBC, Musk discussed his plans to utilize Twitter data to train AI models and collaborate with Tesla to develop AI software. He believes that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and could enhance Tesla’s capabilities in autonomous driving. Interestingly, Musk also accused other AI companies of illegally using Twitter’s data to train their models.

Musk’s decision to form xAI stems from his concerns regarding the development of AI technology by companies like OpenAI and Google. He believes that these companies are not adequately considering the risks to humanity. xAI aims to build a “good artificial general intelligence (breaking latest news)” as an alternative to the offerings of Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

It is clear that Musk’s new AI company, xAI, will play a significant role in advancing AI capabilities. Its close collaboration with Twitter and Tesla indicates a strong commitment to utilizing data and technology to push the boundaries of AI. As the field of AI continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see the impact that xAI has on the industry and its potential to “understand the universe.”

(Original title: Musk: Artificial intelligence companies will work closely with Twitter and Tesla to “understand the universe”)