Habeck attests to a great track record in economic policy

Does Robert Habeck live in a different reality? He himself would give the traffic light policy top marks. The only thing that didn’t go so well was when it came to public self-portrayal.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Phoenix Published: 07/14/2023 – 11:11 am

The Green Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck would give the performance balance of his traffic light coalition in economic policy the best mark. Many laws have been introduced, the gas storage tanks have been filled, CO2 emissions have been reduced and an economic crisis has been averted, he explained to RTL/n-tv [siehe DPA-Meldung bei »Wallstreet-Online«].

And what about the horrendous inflation? The high energy prices? The outflow of capital of 132 billion US dollars in 2022 alone? The recession of minus 0.4 percent in 2023? With the record public debt of 2.4 trillion euros (plus hidden debt)? What about the record number of corporate bankruptcies? What about brain drain?

It looks as if our economics minister lives in a parallel world.

