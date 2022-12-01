Home Business Musk secretly dazzles the concept of “mind typing” brain-computer interface is expected to become a new trend?丨Industry Outlet
Business

Musk secretly dazzles the concept of “mind typing” brain-computer interface is expected to become a new trend?丨Industry Outlet

by admin
Musk secretly dazzles the concept of “mind typing” brain-computer interface is expected to become a new trend?丨Industry Outlet

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-01 16:00:38

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On November 30, local time, Neuralink, Musk’s brain-computer interface company, held a technology demonstration event “Show and Tell”. In the company’s previously released event preview video, the letters “please join us for show and tell” were typed out one by one. Does this imply that Neuralink has made progress in “mind typing”? Is the concept of brain-computer interface expected to become a new trend? Let’s discuss this in today’s special program on strong winds.

Musk secretly dazzles the concept of “mind typing” brain-computer interface is expected to become a new trend?丨Industry Outlet

On November 30, local time, Neuralink, Musk’s brain-computer interface company, held a technology demonstration event “Show and Tell”. In the company’s previously released event preview video, the letters “please join us for show and tell” were typed out one by one. Does this imply that Neuralink has made progress in “mind typing”? Is the concept of brain-computer interface expected to become a new trend? Let’s discuss this in today’s special program on strong winds.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Pfizer's new crown oral drug was approved with conditions for the new crown drug concept, and many stocks such as Chengda Pharmaceutical broke the daily limit jqknews

You may also like

Savings, one Italian out of two conditioned by...

The November report card of new car-making forces:...

The City of Children closed with the pandemic...

Markets: bonds, shares, metals & Co. The outlook...

Spot gold has risen three times in a...

ECB lunges against cryptocurrencies: «Bitcoin will soon be...

Wall Street: post-Fed euphoria completely dismantles. Futures down,...

Nissan Townstar EV: the electric commercial vehicle to...

Huafang Group’s offering price is 2.80-3.60 Hong Kong...

Juve, the prosecutors sign the request for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy