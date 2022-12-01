Original title: Takuya Kimura, Haruka Ayase glared at each other with a new poster for “Legend and Butterfly”

Sohu Entertainment News “Rurouni Kenshin Final Chapter” director Keishi Otomo’s new historical film “Legends and Butterflies” has revealed new posters. The sword is on the verge of breaking out! The film tells the story between Oda Nobunaga and Nohime, and depicts the trajectory of a man and a woman who have gone through turbulent times for 30 years. The two people who met because of political marriages hated each other, but they both had the dream of unifying the world. The two gradually formed a strong bond and moved forward together towards the dream of unifying the world that no one has ever accomplished.

Hideaki Ito, Miki Nakatani, Icefish Miyazawa, Somegoro Ichikawa, Kinya Kitaoji, Takumi Saito and others co-star. The film is Toei's 70th anniversary commemorative work and cost 2 billion yen. It will be released in Japan on January 27, 2023.

