Home Entertainment Takuya Kimura and Haruka Ayase glared at each other with new posters for the historical-themed Japanese movie “Legend and the Butterfly”
Entertainment

Takuya Kimura and Haruka Ayase glared at each other with new posters for the historical-themed Japanese movie “Legend and the Butterfly”

by admin
Takuya Kimura and Haruka Ayase glared at each other with new posters for the historical-themed Japanese movie “Legend and the Butterfly”
2022-12-01 14:37

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: Takuya Kimura, Haruka Ayase glared at each other with a new poster for “Legend and Butterfly”

Sohu Entertainment News “Rurouni Kenshin Final Chapter” director Keishi Otomo’s new historical film “Legends and Butterflies” has revealed new posters. The sword is on the verge of breaking out! The film tells the story between Oda Nobunaga and Nohime, and depicts the trajectory of a man and a woman who have gone through turbulent times for 30 years. The two people who met because of political marriages hated each other, but they both had the dream of unifying the world. The two gradually formed a strong bond and moved forward together towards the dream of unifying the world that no one has ever accomplished.

Hideaki Ito, Miki Nakatani, Icefish Miyazawa, Somegoro Ichikawa, Kinya Kitaoji, Takumi Saito and others co-star. The film is Toei’s 70th anniversary commemorative work and cost 2 billion yen. It will be released in Japan on January 27, 2023.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The latest announcement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission!Small and medium-sized banks' 5-year reform and risk reduction "transcript" released, accumulatively disposing of 627 high-risk rural small and medium-sized banks_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

South2 West8 x On’s latest joint outdoor shoes...

Master Mixer: Waves Saturated New Favorite BB Tubes...

10 years after the end of the movie,...

DR. MARTENS X RICK OWENS Dr. Martens launched...

Milan, the statue of liberty has Putin’s face...

A Selection of 15 Can’t-Miss Design Miami 2022...

ATSURO TAYAMA’s latest limited series of sweaters reproduce...

The third part of sacai’s global tour pop-up...

Hansi Sisi won the Best Actor Award at...

Doubts like stray cats, word of Benedetto Croce

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy