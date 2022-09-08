Xu Qin emphasized when visiting and investigating the provincial agencies of the main central news units and the main news units in the province.

News from our newspaper on the 7th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu)On the morning of the 7th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited the provincial offices of major central news organizations and major news organizations in the province for investigation and condolences to journalists. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on news and public opinion work, to be firm in the correct political direction, consciously implement the original mission, always adhere to integrity and innovation, and give full play to the advantages of resources, platforms and communication, in order to meet the 20th anniversary of the promotion and implementation of the party. With the great spirit as the main theme, we will do a good job in news and public opinion propaganda, tell Chinese stories well, spread the voice of Longjiang, create a good public opinion atmosphere for revitalization and development, and welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results.

Xu Qin successively came to Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group, Central Radio and Television Station Heilongjiang Station, Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch, People’s Daily Heilongjiang Branch, Heilongjiang Radio and Television Station, and was responsible for comrades in news units and newspapers, radio and television, Xinhuanet and People’s Daily Online. In-depth exchanges with the front-line editors, editors and broadcasters of the website to learn more about the relevant work.

Xu Qin emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, which is a major event in the political life of the party and the country. All news media should regard it as an important political task to welcome, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, study and publicize the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, and publicize and report on the long-term development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Jiang Dadi has made great changes and achieved remarkable achievements, and strives to create a strong atmosphere for forging ahead on a new journey and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; advance planning, careful planning, and careful organization of the spiritual propaganda activities of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and do a good job in learning. , propaganda and reporting on the implementation of various work, quickly set off a wave of propaganda and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, making Longjiang cadres become loyal practitioners of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and making Longjiang land a 20th Party Congress Faithful practice of the great spirit.

During the investigation process, Xu Qin expressed his gratitude to the provincial units of the central media and the provincial news units for their hard work and positive contributions in promoting Longjiang and helping revitalize and develop. It is emphasized that the central media units in the province, the provincial news units and the majority of journalists are the witnesses, recorders, participants and promoters of the revitalization and development of Longjiang. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and keep their responsibilities in mind. Mission, defend the position of public opinion, publicize the party’s proposition, reflect the voice of the people, continuously improve the media’s communication power, influence, inspiration, leadership, and innovation, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and news and public opinion work, and promote national rejuvenation and long-term development. Jiang Zhenxing drums and calls for development. First, we must adhere to the correct political direction, do a good job in the study and publicity of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continue to strengthen mainstream public opinion, and resolutely support the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances.” Second, we must tell the story of Longjiang well, vigorously publicize Longjiang’s vivid practice of implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, publicize Longjiang’s development advantages, business environment and industrial policies, and publicize Longjiang people’s advanced innovation and hard work. The deeds will further boost the spirit, boost morale, strengthen confidence, spread positive energy, enhance cohesion, and enhance the spirit of promoting revitalization and development. The third is to promote the in-depth integration of media, make good use of digital and intelligent media means, promote the integration of various news elements, the sharing and sharing of various reporting resources, and the interconnection of various media, and build a new media, multimedia, and all-media news communication pattern. Fourth, we must effectively strengthen self-construction, take the “Capacity and Style Building Year” activity as the starting point, continue to improve quality, change work style, implement the “five details” requirements, and continuously enhance the strength of feet, eyesight, brain power, and writing power, to create a political firm, professional Superb, excellent style of news and publicity team. The provincial party committee and the provincial government will, as always, support the work of the central media stationed in the province and the provincial news unit, care for and care for journalists, and create conditions and guarantees for them to carry out their work.

He Liangjun and the responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the provincial government participated in the investigation and investigation.