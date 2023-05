Investor concerns also centered on the CEO’s lack of succession planning, falling demand and his involvement with social media platform Twitter, which he bought in October. “There was a short-term distraction because I was having major open-heart surgery Twitter had to do to ensure the survival of the company,” Musk said. Last week, he announced that former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino would succeed him as Twitter CEO and that he would focus on products and technology.