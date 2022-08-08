my country opens a new stage of Industrial Internet 2.0

Shijiazhuang News Net

Time: 2022-08-08 15:17:22

source: China Electronic News

The new era, new situation, and new journey give birth to the Industrial Internet and enter a new journey

A new round of industrial revolution has unfolded rapidly around the world. The “Industrial Internet”, as a product of the deep integration of a new generation of information and communication technology and industry, is the key support for a new round of industrial revolution. At present, we are entering a new era of cross-influence between the “smart +” era and the post-epidemic era; we are facing a new situation of long-term and complex struggle between multilateralism and unilateral bullying; our country is entering a new era of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Development stage, implement the new development concept of “innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing”, and build a new development pattern with “domestic circulation as the main body, domestic and international dual circulation promoting each other”. Industry is the main body of the national economy, the foundation of a country, the tool of rejuvenation, and the foundation of a strong country. Therefore, the development of industry must adapt to the new era, new situation and new journey. We believe that in the past five years, the Industrial Internet, which is the key support for industrial development, has achieved remarkable results under the unified leadership of the state and through the joint efforts of all parties. However, in order to adapt to the new era, new situation and new journey, my country’s industrial Internet must further embark on a new journey of rapid development: open a new stage of “smart industrial Internet system – Industrial Internet 2.0″ where everything is connected; , open, sharing” new concept; build a new pattern of “integrated innovation of technology, industry, application, talent, policy and security system”.

The concept, architecture and technical system of the smart industrial Internet system

(1) Concept of Smart Industrial Internet System

The smart industrial Internet system refers to “new smart resources/capabilities/products” smart interconnected collaborative services under the guidance of new development concepts and the integration of “people, information (cyber) space and physical space” under the guidance of a new generation of artificial intelligence technology. complex system. The smart industrial Internet system will have “new technologies, new models, new formats, new features, new content and new goals” to serve the digital, networked, cloud-based, and intelligent transformation and upgrading of the industrial field.

Among them, new technologies: based on the new Internet, under the guidance of new development concepts, under the guidance of a new generation of artificial intelligence technology, with the help of new network technology, new information and communication technology, new intelligent science and technology, new energy technology, new material technology, new biotechnology , new green technologies, new developing technologies (such as industrial metaverse, quantum computing, etc.) and new technologies in the field of new industries, such as digital, networked, cloud-based, and intelligent technologies that are deeply integrated (Cyber) space and physical space are intelligently connected with people/machines/objects/environments/information, providing a new type of intelligent service interconnection system that provides intelligent resources, intelligent products and intelligent capabilities anytime, anywhere on-demand services; new model : A kind of “user-centered, optimized integration of human/machine/object/environment/information”, “digitalization, materialization, service (cloudization), collaboration, customization, flexibility, greening and intelligence” New model of intelligent collaboration and interconnection; new business format: “intelligent connection of all things, intelligent leadership, digital/analog drive, shared services, cross-border integration, and innovation by all”; new features: human, machine, material, “Autonomous and intelligent” perception, interconnection, collaboration, learning, analysis, cognition, decision-making, control and execution of environment and information; new content: people, technology/equipment, management, data/ Model, material, capital (six elements) and talent flow, technology flow, management flow, digital/model flow, logistics, capital flow (six flows) are integrated and optimized to form digital, networked, cloud-based and intelligent products and equipment /System and full life cycle activities; new goal: support the digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of industrial systems, and achieve “innovation, greenness, openness, sharing, and individuality”.

(2) The architecture of the smart industrial Internet system

The architecture of the smart industrial Internet system mainly includes the following six interrelated levels: (1) Smart industrial resource/capability/product layer. (2) Smart perception/access/communication layer. (3) Intelligent edge processing platform layer. (4) Cloud service platform layer of smart industrial Internet system (this layer includes virtual smart industrial resource/capability/product layer, smart industrial cloud service support common/industrial service function layer, and smart user interface layer). (5) Smart industrial cloud service application layer. (6) Person/Organization. In addition, each layer has standard and safety management support. This architecture is applicable to the vertical scope of the system, the horizontal scope of the system (the entire industry chain), and end-to-end connections.

The new features of the architecture of the smart industrial Internet system are reflected in the following seven aspects: (1) The new architecture of edge/cloud collaborative operation. (2) Integration of new information and communication technologies represented by cloud computing/artificial intelligence/big data/new Internet and new industrial technologies. (3) The perception/access/communication layer is virtualized and serviced, thereby promoting the virtualization and serviceization of the whole system. (4) Each layer has the “new” connotation and content of the new era. (5) User-centered new smart industrial resources/products/capability smart sharing services. (6) The architecture is an intelligent expansion of the IoT architecture in the industrial field. (7) Deep integration of people/information space/physical space.

(3) The technical system of the smart industrial Internet system

The technical system of the smart industrial Internet system is a three-dimensional technology group including the overall architecture technology system, industrial software technology system, and supporting (enabling) technology system.

1. Overall architecture and technical system

The overall architecture technology system mainly includes overall technology, smart product expertise, smart perception/access/communication layer technology, smart edge processing platform technology, smart cloud service platform technology, smart product design technology, production/equipment technology, operation management technology, Simulation and test technology, pre-sale/in-sale/after-sale technology, etc.

2. Industrial software technology system

The industrial software technology system mainly includes system software, platform software, application software, etc.

3. Support (enable) technical system

The supporting (enabling) technology system mainly includes new industrial technology, new information and communication technology, new intelligent science and technology, new industrial application field professional technology, new energy technology, new material technology, new biotechnology, new green technology, new developing technology. Technologies (e.g. industrial metaverse, quantum computing), etc.

The prototype of the smart industrial Internet system

“Aerospace Cloud Network 2.0” was successfully developed by the Aerospace Cloud Network Company of Aerospace Science and Industry Group. “Prototype” refers to the integration of only part of the new generation of artificial intelligence technology and part of the new industrial science and technology, new information and communication science and technology and new application field expertise. In the research and development, 10 key technologies have been conquered, including system architecture technology, intelligent-driven industrial PAAS platform technology, intelligent industrial APP rapid development technology, integrated optimization technology of intelligent Internet system, artificial intelligence/big data service construction for rich application scenarios technology, intelligent cloud modeling and simulation technology/digital twin technology for the entire life cycle of industrial manufacturing, 5G + edge computing technology, management technology based on smart industrial Internet, standardized technology and security technology, etc., and then formed the industrial Internet operating system INDICS- OS and low-code development tools, digital twin modeling tools, system-level industrial applications and other new series of toolsets and edge cloud, enterprise brain, industrial brain, four clouds (regional cloud, industry cloud, campus cloud, enterprise cloud) and other series The product has built a security protection system covering the entire link of the device layer, the IoT access layer, the cloud platform layer, and the application layer.

Application of Aerospace Cloud Network 2.0: Build new scenarios and models of digital transformation with digital twins as carriers; focus on edge intelligence to accelerate the implementation of industrial Internet scenarios; build digital brains to serve industrial chain governance and supply chain optimization; innovate products and service models to help small and medium-sized enterprises Digital transformation of enterprises to the cloud; deep cultivation of the industry, speeding up the replication and promotion of industrial Internet scenarios.

Overall effect: support the transformation and upgrading of the system “information exchange, resource sharing, capability collaboration, intelligent product manufacturing, mutual benefit and win-win, and innovation”; improve user-centered efficient, high-quality, economical, green, flexible, and safe manufacturing of products And service users, improve the market competitiveness of enterprises (or groups).

Suggestions for Promoting the Development of Smart Industrial Internet Systems

Under the principles of “government guidance, market leadership”, “innovation-driven, overcoming shortcomings”, “problem-oriented, technology-driven”, “systematic planning, step-by-step implementation”, and supported by national and local strategic planning and plans.

(1) Suggestions for macro development

First, we must pay attention to the establishment of a technological innovation system at all levels that combines “government, production, learning, research, finance, and use” with enterprises as the center. Second, we must pay attention to the perfect layout of the industrial chain, especially the layout of chips and industrial software products and their service chains. Third, we must pay attention to the cultivation of various types of talents, especially the cultivation of interdisciplinary talents. Fourth, we must pay attention to national/local infrastructure construction, especially the construction of 5G/6G network and database/model library/algorithm library and computing power. Fifth, we must focus on national/local policy support, especially financial policy support for small and medium-sized enterprises. Sixth, we must pay attention to the coordinated development of digitization, networking/cloudization, and intelligentization of “technology, application, and industry”.

(2) Technical Development Suggestions

First, we must pay attention to the development of a system that deeply integrates new industrial science and technology, new information science and technology, new intelligent science and technology, and industrial application technology under the guidance of a new generation of artificial intelligence technology. Second, we must attach importance to strengthening the research on new models, new processes, new technologies (hard/soft), and new formats of design, production, management, testing, and support services in industrial systems. Third, we must attach importance to the research and construction of basic capabilities such as databases, algorithm libraries, model libraries (including primary models, secondary models, etc.), big data platforms, and computing capabilities. Fourth, we must attach importance to technical research on business models that conform to the “sharing economy”. Fifth, we must pay attention to the technical research on security technology (system security and commercial security technology) and related standards and evaluation index systems. Sixth, we must pay attention to the new development of a new generation of artificial intelligence technology, which is developing towards “strong artificial intelligence, general artificial intelligence and super artificial intelligence”. Seventh, we must attach importance to building my country’s independent industry/general standard system, and participate in the construction of international standard system. Eighth, we must attach importance to the development of future technologies and forms, such as the concepts and technologies integrated into the rapidly developing industrial metaverse.

(3) Suggestions for industrial development

First, we must strengthen the industry of toolsets (hardware/software) and platforms; second, we must strengthen the industry of intelligent products; third, we must strengthen the construction of smart industrial Internet systems (smart industrial Internet systems for industries, enterprises, workshops and various stages of the industrial chain) The fourth is to strengthen the operation service industry of the smart industrial Internet system operation center; the fifth is to strengthen the industries related to the industrial metaverse.

(4) Suggestions for application development

First, we must highlight the characteristics of industries and enterprises; second, we must highlight the transformation of the problem-oriented smart industrial Internet system model, technical means and business format. The third is to highlight the comprehensive integration, optimization and intelligence of the six elements of the system and the six streams; the fourth is to highlight the implementation principles of system engineering, such as “in charge of the leadership”, “innovation-driven, overall planning, highlighting key points, and implementing step-by-step”. Guiding ideology, formulate development plans and phased implementation plans, etc. (Li Bohu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering)

