Source title: Injecting carbon dioxide to squeeze out oil my country’s first million-ton CCUS project was completed and put into operation

The reporter learned from Sinopec that the first million-ton CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) project in China – “Qilu Petrochemical-Shenli Oilfield million-ton CCUS project” was officially put into operation on the 29th, marking my country’s CCUS industry Begin to enter the middle and late stage of technology demonstration – mature commercial operation. According to reports, “Qilu Petrochemical-Shengli Oilfield million-ton CCUS project captures and provides carbon dioxide from Qilu Petrochemical, and transports it to Shengli Oilfield for oil displacement and storage, realizing the integrated application of carbon dioxide capture, oil displacement and storage.” The relevant person in charge of Sinopec said that the project covers more than 25 million tons of ultra-low permeability oil reserves, and a total of 73 injection wells are deployed. more than a percentage point. At the same time, the project can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons per year, which is equivalent to planting nearly 9 million trees. It will provide engineering practice experience and technical data for my country’s large-scale CCUS project construction, and help my country achieve the ‘double carbon’ goal. Industry insiders believe that my country has great potential for geological storage of carbon dioxide, and has engineering capabilities for large-scale capture, utilization and storage. As a carbon reduction and carbon sequestration technology, CCUS has become an important part of the carbon neutrality action plans of many countries. “In the carbon capture link, Qilu Petrochemical uses liquefaction and purification technology to recover carbon dioxide from the tail gas of coal gasification units, which is more energy-saving and lower in cost, and all devices at the carbon capture end are localized.” In the process of utilization and storage, Shengli Oilfield has formed the core technology of “carbon dioxide high-pressure miscible flooding” and achieved a breakthrough in mine application. It has injected a total of 640,000 tons of carbon dioxide into 20 blocks, stored more than 500,000 tons, and increased oil by more than 100,000 tons. See also Alstom, a contract worth 33 million from the Abruzzo region It is understood that according to the plan, it is expected that by the end of this year, the 100-kilometer carbon dioxide transmission pipeline from Qilu Petrochemical to Shengli Oilfield will be put into operation. At that time, the long-distance supercritical pressure pipeline transportation of carbon dioxide will be realized for the first time in China. airtight.

"In the carbon capture link, Qilu Petrochemical uses liquefaction and purification technology to recover carbon dioxide from the tail gas of coal gasification units, which is more energy-saving and lower in cost, and all devices at the carbon capture end are localized." In the process of utilization and storage, Shengli Oilfield has formed the core technology of "carbon dioxide high-pressure miscible flooding" and achieved a breakthrough in mine application. It has injected a total of 640,000 tons of carbon dioxide into 20 blocks, stored more than 500,000 tons, and increased oil by more than 100,000 tons.

