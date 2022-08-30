Xiamen Net News According to the website of Xiamen Public Transport Group, from September 3, 8 routes on the island and Jimei District will be adjusted, as follows:

1. Road 11 is diverted to run via Nanshan Road and Huachang Road in both directions, which is convenient for passengers from Dongdu and Yibin Road areas to travel to and from Nanshan Experimental School

(1) Route direction:

Up: Depart from Torch Park, go to Huatai intersection of Nanshan Road, change to Nanshan Road, Huachang Road, Haitian Road to “Huli Construction Bank” station to connect the original line to Ferry bus station.

Down: Depart from the ferry bus station, go to the Huachang intersection of Haitian Road, change to Huachang Road, Nanshan Road to the “Nanshan Apartment” station and connect to the original line to Torch Garden.

(2) Adding or removing stops:

Additional stops: Nanshan Apartment (to the ferry), Qingxiang Garden, Huli Middle School;

Reduced stops: Huli Central Primary School, Jiali Garden, Haitian Huajia Intersection, Nanshan Community.

(3) Line length: 15.5 kilometers.

(4) Other operating plans remain unchanged.

2. One-way adjustment of stops for No. 24 to facilitate the travel of passengers in Macuo area

Additional stops: Macuo Community (to Gaolin Bus Station).

3. Route 46 one-way adjustment stops to eliminate the hidden safety hazards of vehicles picking up and dropping off passengers at the entrance of the temporary parking lot next to Gaolin bus station

Reduced stops: Gaolin bus station (to Qixing bus station).

4. Route 102 will be changed to Wuyuanwan Bus Station, reducing the repetition rate of the bus network in the Wutong Ferry Terminal area and improving the efficiency of line operation

(1) Route direction:

Up: Depart from Wuyuanwan Bus Station, go through Wuyuanwan Road to “Wuyuanwan Sports Hall” station and connect to the original line to Qianpu Bus Station.

Down: Depart from Qianpu Bus Station, follow the original line to Wuyuanwan Bus Station.

(2) Reduced stops: Wutong Ferry Terminal, Wutong Convention and Exhibition Center, Wutong Lighthouse Park (to Wutong Passenger Terminal), Wutonggang Sanlukou (to Qianpu Bus Station).

(3) Line length: 9.8 kilometers.

(4) First and last shift hours:

The first bus at Wuyuanwan Bus Station is at 7:10 and the last bus is at 21:00

The first bus at Qianpu Bus Station is at 6:30 and the last bus is at 20:20

(5) Other operating plans remain unchanged.

5. Route 137 is changed to Qingxiang Garden, which is convenient for passengers from Yuehua Road and Jiayuan Road to travel to and from Nanshan Experimental School

137 Road (Wuyuanwan West Bus Station – Qingxiang Garden)

(1) Route direction:

Up: Depart from Wuyuanwan West Bus Station, go to “Nanshan Community” Station, change via Haitian Road, Huajia Road, Nanshan Road to Qingxiang Garden.

Down: Departing from Qingxiang Garden, go through Nanshan Road and Huachang Road to “Huli Middle School” station and connect to the original line to Wuyuanwan West Bus Station.

(2) Adding or removing stops:

Additional stop: Qingxiang Garden (to Qingxiang Garden);

Reduced stops: Nanshan Community (to the west of Wuyuan Bay).

(3) Line length: 13.5 kilometers.

(4) First and last shift hours:

The first bus at Wuyuanwan West Bus Station is at 6:00 and the last bus is at 22:50

Qingxiang Garden First class 6:35 Last class 23:00

6. Route 300 will be changed to Wutong Ferry Terminal and run via Penang Road, which is convenient for passengers from Wutong Ferry Terminal and Penang Road area to connect to Wetland Park Station of Metro Line 2

(1) Route direction:

Up: Departing from Wutong Ferry Terminal, via Wutonggang 2nd Road, Wutonggang 4th Road, Huandao East Road (U-turn in Wuyuan Bridge Downward Area), Penang Road, Mokpo Road, Wuyuanwan Road to “Wuyuan Road” Bay Sports Hall Station” and take the original line to Xiamen Airlines Building.

Down: Depart from Xiamen Airlines Building, go to the Mokpo intersection of Wuyuanwan Road, change to Mokpo Road, Penang Road, Huandao East Road, Huandao East Road (U-Turn Area at Pukou Village), Wutonggang 4th Road, Wutonggang 2nd Road to Wutong Ferry Terminal.

(2) Adding or removing stops:

Additional stops: Wutong Ferry Terminal, Wutong Convention and Exhibition Center, Wutong Lighthouse Park (to Wutong Passenger Terminal), Wutonggang Sanlukou (to Xiamen Airlines Building), Wuyuan Dongyili;

Reduced stops: Wuyuanwan bus station, Gaolin bus station.

(3) Line length: 8.8 kilometers.

(4) Scheduled departure interval: every 20 minutes.

(5) Operation period (only on working days):

Wutong Ferry Terminal 7:00-8:30, 17:00-18:30

Xiamen Airlines Building 7:30-9:00, 17:30-19:00

(6) Other operating plans remain unchanged.

7. Route 312 will be changed to start from Jiayuan Road, which is convenient for passengers from Jiayuan Road and Malong area to travel to and from Nanshan Experimental School

No. 312 (Jiayuan Road – International Shipping Center)

(1) Route direction:

Up: From Jiayuan Road, go through Jiayuan Road, Huaguang Road, Yuehua Road, Jiahe Road, Xinglong Road, Yibin Road, Huarong Road, Nanshan Road to “Nanshan Apartment” station and then connect to the original line to the International Shipping Center.

Down: Depart from the International Shipping Center, go to the Huarong intersection of Nanshan Road, and change to Huarong Road, Yibin Road, Xinglong Road, Huaguang Road, Jiayuan Road to Jiayuan Road.

(2) Adding or removing stops:

Additional stops: Jiayuan Road, Yuehua Road, Houpu (towards International), Hengsheng Building (towards International), Malong (Torch Park)[(往国际)]Kangle No. 2 Primary School (towards International), Huajing (towards Jiayuan Road), Huaguang Road (towards Jiayuan Road), Tianan Industry (towards Jiayuan Road), Municipal Children’s Hospital, Wanjing Garden, East Gate of Huli Park ;

Reduced stops: SM Xingshan Road, SM City Plaza 2, Yuanshan South Road, Nanshan Kaixing Road, Yuzhou New Village, Kangle, Xiandong Villa.

(3) The docking station after adjustment:

Up: Jiayuan Road, Yuehua Road Houpu, Hengsheng Building, Malong (Torch Garden), Kangle No. 2 Primary School, Municipal Children’s Hospital, Wanjing Garden, East Gate of Huli Park, Nanshan Apartment, Qingxiang Garden, Huli Middle School, Huli Construction Bank, Haitian Changan Road, Huli Zhukeng, International Shipping Center.

Down: International Shipping Center, Huli Zhukeng, Haitian Changan Road, Huli Construction Bank, Huli Middle School, Qingxiang Garden, Nanshan Apartment, East Gate of Huli Park, Wanjing Garden, Municipal Children’s Hospital, Huajing, Huaguang Road, Tianan Industry, Jiayuan Road.

(4) Line length: 5.9 kilometers.

(5) Departure time (only on school days):

Jiayuan Road 7:05, 7:20

International Shipping Center 17:35, 17:50

(6) Other operating plans remain unchanged.

8. M15 will be changed to Caiting West Road Station, which is convenient for passengers in Area F, Phase III of the Software Park

M15 Road (Jimei New Town Bus Station – Caiting West Road)

(1) Route direction:

Up: From Jimei New Town bus station, go to “Hengsheng West Road” stop, change to Hengsheng West Road, Sanshe Road, Caiting Road, Caiting South Road, Caiting West Road to Caiting West Road Station.

Down: Depart from Caiting West Road Station, go through Caiting West Road, Caiting South Road, Caiting Road, Sanshe Road, Hengsheng West Road to “Hengsheng West Road Crossing” station and connect to the original line to Jimei New Town bus station.

(2) Adding or removing stops:

Additional stops: Caiting Road, Caiting West Road;

Stopping: Sakayama.

(3) Line length: 6.9 kilometers.

(4) First and last shift hours:

Jimei New Town bus station first train at 7:20 and last train at 21:40

Caiting West Road first class 7:45 last class 22:00

(5) Other operating plans remain unchanged.

