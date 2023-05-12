Nachrichten – News: German Film Prize is awarded in Berlin

The German Film Prize will be awarded in Berlin on Friday. Nominated for the Lola are ‘Nothing New in the West’ and ‘The Teacher’s Room’, as well as ‘Holy Spider’, ‘Rheingold’, ‘Sun and Concrete’ and ‘When will it finally be like it never was’.

The German Film Prize will be awarded on Friday evening (7 p.m.) in Berlin. Nominated for the Lola are the films “Nothing New in the West” and “The Teacher’s Room”, as well as “Holy Spider”, “Rheingold”, “Sonne und Beton” and “When will it finally be like it never was”. Last year, the drama “Dear Thomas” was awarded best feature film.

The Lola is considered the most important German award for filmmakers. In addition to feature films, documentaries and children’s films are also recognized. There are also other categories, such as for the best leading and supporting roles. The Lola is endowed with prize money totaling almost three million euros; the decision on the award is made by the members of the German Film Academy.

