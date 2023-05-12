A disturbed intestinal environment impairs liver regeneration

The liver benefits directly from the intestines / Editors at bioresonanz-zukunft.de

Lindenberg, May 10, 2023. New scientific findings show how the intestinal environment directly influences the liver. The Bioresonance editorial team explains the discoveries and recommends supporting the intestines.

A healthy intestinal environment is extremely important so that the liver can regenerate. This is what scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) found out.

The reason is short-chain fatty acids. The microbiome in the gut ensures that carbohydrates are broken down into short-chain fatty acids. The cells of the liver depend on these in order to be able to divide and grow.

It is all the more fatal if the balance of the intestinal microbiome is disturbed. Then the regeneration of the liver cells is directly impaired. Sometimes new liver cells no longer form, as studies have shown. (Source: Intestinal bacteria are crucial for liver repair, Technical University of Munich, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw))

Bioresonance experts recommend providing energetic support for the intestines on a regular basis. Bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt uses specific frequency spectra. The Bioresonance editorial team explains how this works with a three-stage approach in the article: Helping the intestines.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

