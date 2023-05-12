citizens of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela They will not be able to buy properties near military installations, power plants, telecommunications systems, ports or airports of Floridaaccording to a new law.

“The goal is to curb the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the country and in the state,” the governor of China said Monday. Florida, Ron DeSantisminutes before signing several bills.

Among them, SB 264 prohibits individuals and businesses from China buy farm land anywhere in the state if you are not a citizen or permanent resident in USA.

according to his own DeSantisthe law is not only limited to agricultural land, since they will not be able to buy land or properties near any military installation, power plants, telecommunications systems, ports or airports.

Juan Carlos Plana, lawyer and former state representative, explains that “basically it eliminates being able to buy or have property in Miami-Dade County”.

And that not only applies to Chinese, but also limits the purchase of property for people from Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

Someone like the Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido cannot now buy a home in Miami-Dade County. He could only once he becomes a resident, “but that’s a process, and you know it takes time for a lot of people,” the attorney said.

“What I would say to the Floridian is that your state government takes the security of the state very seriously,” he insisted. Ron DeSantis.

The governor and legislators who voted for the law say they are concerned by reports of land purchases by Chinese citizens across the country.

For its part, the Florida Asian American Justice Alliance considers the law unconstitutional and discriminatory as it could be used to target Chinese citizens and prevent them from buying property in the state.

SB264 could penalize real estate agents who violate the law.

ORIGINAL LINK: Venezuelans restricted from buying properties in Florida (awsccs2.com)