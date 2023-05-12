Liveblog: + Moscow denies “breakthrough” by Ukrainian troops +



Russia has denied reports of a breakthrough by the Ukrainian army in the embattled town of Bakhmut. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wants to reform criminal law as part of his country’s accession to the EU. All developments in the live blog.

4:08 a.m EU foreign ministers discuss sanctions against Russia

The foreign ministers of the European Union are discussing the planned tightening of sanctions against Russia and relations with China in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. The eleventh package of sanctions in the Ukraine war could also affect Chinese companies that support Russia for the first time. No resolutions are expected at the two-day informal meeting in Stockholm. Another topic is military aid for Ukraine.

3:17 a.m Zelenskyj: Ukrainian criminal law will be reformed in the course of EU accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a reform of criminal law and law enforcement agencies in the course of his country’s possible EU accession. “We must ensure a system that guarantees justice and the rule of law in our country and is compatible with our goal of rapid EU accession,” he said in his nightly video address.

The changes are part of a new social contract that offers people security and protection. Trust in the state is based on trust in those who act on behalf of the state, the President said. Ukraine has already submitted a formal application for EU membership. Zelenskyy would like the process to be accelerated and negotiations on membership to begin this year.

Russia has denied reports by pro-Russian military bloggers and the head of the Wagner mercenary group about a breakthrough by the Ukrainian army in the embattled town of Bakhmut. “The individual statements on Telegram about a ‘breakthrough’ at several points on the front line do not correspond to reality,” said the Defense Ministry in Moscow on Thursday evening.

Several pro-Russian bloggers following the situation on the ground have expressed concern about Ukrainian troop movements and positions abandoned by Russian soldiers, particularly near Bakhmut – the main theater of fighting in eastern Ukraine. The ministry in Moscow said in its daily statement that several attacks and Ukrainian reconnaissance missions at the front had been pushed back.

The ministry did not mention information about an alleged Russian retreat near Bakhmut. It merely stated that units would “continue to liberate the western part of the city”. “The general situation in the military special operations area is under control,” it said. The information could not be independently verified.

conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

According to reports, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is considering a visit to Rome over the weekend and a meeting with the Pope. The US ambassador to South Africa has accused the country’s government of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia.