You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

South-South resources(01229) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$111 million, a year-on-year decrease of 6.17%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$241 million, a year-on-year increase of 714.25%; basic Loss of 31.53 Hong Kong cents.

The announcement stated that the decrease in coal mine business revenue was mainly due to the worsening situation of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. Xinjiang has been closed for more than 3 months since August 2022, so that only limited coal mine sales activities can be carried out.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!