Business

by admin
South-South resources(01229) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$111 million, a year-on-year decrease of 6.17%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$241 million, a year-on-year increase of 714.25%; basic Loss of 31.53 Hong Kong cents.

The announcement stated that the decrease in coal mine business revenue was mainly due to the worsening situation of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. Xinjiang has been closed for more than 3 months since August 2022, so that only limited coal mine sales activities can be carried out.

