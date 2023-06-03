Home » ‘Ndrangheta and drug trafficking also in Tuscany, dismantled ring worth over 50 million
‘Ndrangheta and drug trafficking also in Tuscany, dismantled ring worth over 50 million

“Tuscany, for some years now, has not been free from the presence of the mafias”, explains the anti-mafia activist Dominic Capezzoli. An investigation into pre-trial detention of members of criminal gangs by the Guardia di Finanza, Scico and the Anti-Mafia and Anti-terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, with spheres of influence in Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany, Lazio, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria highlighted the presence of 37 people in prison and 3 under house arrest, plus the obligation to stay.

More than 160 soldiers were involved in an operation involving Livorno, Bologna, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Parma, Milan, Cremona, Brescia, Pavia, Rome, Foggia, Potenza, Croatia, the provinces of Rotone and Reggio Calabria. The complex investigation lasted more than two years, directed by Dda of Bologna and coordinated by National Anti-Mafia and Anti-terrorism Prosecutorgiven the convergence that emerged with other investigative departments of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence, Potenza and Trento, has also made it possible to identify a dense network of Chinese residents involved, professionally and systematically, in the laundering of criminal gangs that accumulate large illicit proceeds.

In addition to the preventive measures, the Fiamme Gialle of Bologna seized 44 buildings and land, 17 between motor vehicles and motorcycles, 354 bank relationships and 80 between companies, commercial activities and shareholdings, for a total estimated value of over 50 million euros; numerous personal and local searches were also carried out.

