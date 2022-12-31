Home Business Negative start in Europe with all major indices below parity. Ftse Mib still below 24,000 points
Negative start in Europe with all major indices below parity. Ftse Mib still below 24,000 points

A downward start for the main European stock market indices which are preparing to close one of the worst years since the 2008 crisis. The EuroStoxx 50 index is currently down by 0.66% at 3,823 points; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts the last session of the week and of the year with a drop of 0.53%, thus finding itself in the 23,920 points area.

Generalized weakness with the German Dax40 index down by 0.6%, but also on the French Cac40 (-0.59%), while the Spanish Ibex35 shows a drop of 0.4%.

Finally, on the bond front, the Btp/Bund spread stands at 214 basis points, up 2% on yesterday’s close, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond above 4.5%.

