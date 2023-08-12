Nessma TV, the loss of the African satellite broadcaster worsens: balance sheet

Nessma TV, the subsidiaries charged to only one euro each

It gets worse Loss No tvsatellite broadcaster operating in the Nord Africalaunched four years ago by the advertising group tunisino Karoui&Karoui World which holds 50% and of which the other shareholders, with equal shares of 25% each, are Prima Tv of the French-Tunisian financier Tarak Ben Ammar and the Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and Mfe (formerly Mediaset), owned by the Berlusconi family’s Fininvest.

In recent days, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the Luxembourg parent company Nessma Sa was held which approved the I carry forward the red of 8.4 million euros in 2022, thus raising the accumulated deficit at 42.6 million.

There are three subsidiaries and they are all charged to the financial statements at only one euro each: the Moroccan Nessma Advertising, the Tunisian Nessma Entertainment and the Luxembourg-based Horizon Media International. Ben Ammar recently communicated the landing of Nessma TV in Italy on the Hot bird satellite visible both on Tivusat and on Sky.

