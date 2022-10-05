Listen to the audio version of the article

Nestlé will invest 7.5 million euros for a new production line at the Perugina plant in San Sisto. The plant, which will come into operation from 2024, will mainly be dedicated to products for the foreign market, such as some references KitKat, Smarties, Galak and After Eight. The new line will allow an increase in the production capacity of the factory by approximately one thousand tons and will allow the recruitment of new staff including mechatronics, mechanical-management engineers and maintenance technicians.

“This new investment confirms the crucial role that the San Sisto plant plays in Nestlé’s growth strategies – said Marco Muratori, director of the Perugina plant in San Sisto – the factory represents the international hub and production center of excellence. of the chocolate of the whole group, with 60% of the production destined for export. “The factory continues to grow and is destined to become more and more protagonist on the global market, with a direct impact also on the occupation of the territory, thanks to the new hires that will become necessary following the opening of the production line”.