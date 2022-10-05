Home Sports Inter, the words of Inzaghi after Barcelona
Inter, the words of Inzaghi after Barcelona

Inter, the words of Inzaghi after Barcelona

The coach is obviously satisfied with the success against the blaugrana, but he pointed out to his players that the improvement lies in the continuity of performance and result. So Inter can leave the difficulties behind

When last night, after Vincic’s final whistle, he entered the locker room there was no need to say many words. Simone Inzaghi’s face spoke for itself; those of the players of him the same. Smiles, hugs and suddenly that newfound harmony that had been undermined by the 5 knockouts in the first 10 official matches of the new season. The coach will do his analysis of the match against Barcelona on Friday, in the video room, but in the heat, with what little voice he had left, he congratulated everyone on the performance.

