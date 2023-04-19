Home » Netflix wants to crack down on password free riders
Business

Netflix wants to crack down on password free riders

Netflix was considering taking measures against free riders across the board in the first quarter, as the new co-boss Greg Peters said in a video conference on Wednesday night about the latest quarterly figures. However, after starting out in Canada, Portugal and Spain in February, the company took a break. Peters hinted at some problems with the transition. In the past few weeks, work has been done to ensure that users can seamlessly access Netflix when traveling, for example. One had the feeling that “it would be better to take a little more time”. Netflix does not provide any information on how exactly the systems recognize unauthorized multiple use of the logins.

