Caijing.com News on August 4, Caijing.com learned from the “Changsha Release” that Changsha City recently issued the “Notice on Further Strengthening the Supervision of Pre-sale Funds for Commercial Housing” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

According to the “Notice”, Changsha will adopt the method of “full amount, flow to flow, monitoring and supervision” for the pre-sale funds of commercial housing in the city, and strengthen the “government monitoring, bank supervision” model, requiring buyers to deposit deposits and down payments, commercial banks The mortgage loan and other housing purchase funds issued by the provident fund center are all deposited into the supervision account through the special monitoring account, and the flow of funds is monitored throughout the process. It is used for project construction to ensure the completion and delivery of real estate projects, and to promote the healthy and stable development of the real estate market.

The “Notice” clarifies that the supervision period for pre-sale funds starts from obtaining the commercial housing pre-sale license to the completion of the housing acceptance and filing. Before obtaining the commercial housing pre-sale license, the real estate development enterprise should select a commercial bank that meets the pre-sale fund supervision conditions as the supervisory bank, and the transaction center shall, according to the authorization of the supervisory department, sign a pre-sale fund supervision tripartite agreement with the real estate development enterprise and the supervisory bank. Agreement, which stipulates specific matters such as the establishment of a supervisory account and the collection, expenditure and release of pre-sale funds.

At the same time, Changsha will set up a sub-account of the municipal housing transaction fund monitoring account as a pre-sale fund monitoring account to monitor the deposit and expenditure of pre-sale funds. The deposit and down payment deposited by the house buyer, the mortgage loan issued by the commercial bank and the provident fund center, and other forms of house purchase funds and other pre-sale funds shall all be deposited into the supervision account through the special monitoring account; Pre-sale funds should be deposited into custodial accounts as required. The payment of funds in the supervisory account shall also be carried out through the special monitoring account.

The “Notice” clarifies that the pre-sale funds in the supervisory account should first be used for the construction of the project. The key supervision funds must be used to pay the construction cost and materials and equipment of the project; the non-key supervision funds can be drawn and used by real estate development enterprises on the premise of ensuring the progress of the project and the completion and delivery of the house on schedule. If both the buyer and the seller cancel the commercial house sales contract, the house purchase money that has been deposited in the supervision account can be refunded to the original house buyer.

All pre-sale funds shall not be deducted by the regulatory bank without authorization; in accordance with the principle of “remaining in the project and in the local area”, real estate development enterprises shall not use funds for other purposes without authorization, and group companies shall not arbitrarily transfer funds to real estate development enterprises that establish subsidiaries. . In addition, in order to increase the capital liquidity of real estate development enterprises, one month after obtaining the pre-sale license, the price of the sold house fails to reach 40% of the total pre-sale funds. The remaining pre-sale funds can be used for the construction of the project.