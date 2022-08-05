Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Wu Xiang) Last night, on the traditional and romantic Chinese Valentine’s Day, the Chinese version of the Broadway classic love musical “I LOVE YOU…” was once called “the most suitable date” by the audience. In 6 years, it was performed again in Shanghai Drama Art Center·D6 space. From the first paragraph of “The First Date” to the last paragraph of “Two elderly people fall in love at first sight at the funeral”, the funny and dark humorous lines amused the audience from time to time, and laughter and applause broke out.

Caption: Performance poster

“I LOVE YOU…” subverts the traditional musical form. It is full of romance and lightheartedness. It consists of 16 scenes that are fashionable and close to the public. The whole play is only accompanied by piano and violin, and there are four actors, two men and two women. The actors and actresses perform together, and discuss life themes such as love and marriage with the audience in the most life-like way. Although this is an original stage version of Broadway sitcom, the urban emotional issues expressed in the play are really familiar to the current domestic audience: for example, parents want their children to get married and have children earlier, but young people are not in a hurry. ; Another example is that a single person can’t find a suitable partner, and frequent dating is tiring; another example is that life after marriage becomes boring and tiresome… I believe that every adult will find their own in the play. Shadow, and learn to cherish life more, cherish all the people you love and those who love you.

Caption: Performance stills

The whole play contains a variety of Broadway genres from the 1930s to the present, each segment is different, with “unforgettable love, once unforgettable, but it has long drifted with the wind, and tears flowed like a tide. Although love has passed away , we will never forget, remember that love is forever…” “Love is delicious, ecstasy and hurts; when we lose our horses, we don’t know the blessings and misfortunes; if we want long-lasting love, we must take care of it…” and other catchy lyrics, let the scene The audience sometimes twisted their bodies with the cheerful beat, and sometimes immersed themselves in the beautiful and soothing artistic conception. After the performance, they did not forget to hum the melody in the play and left Anfu Road contentedly.

Caption: The show scene

When the play was performed abroad, there were more than 50 men who came on stage to propose to their lover at the end of the performance and it was a great success, which has become a “tradition” of the play since then. Before the premiere, the crew had received letters from many audience members, hoping to send a different kind of surprise to their favorite object. Outside the performance, the crew also carefully arranged different exhibition & check-in areas. In the romantic “pink ocean”, they shared with the audience the bits and pieces related to “love”.