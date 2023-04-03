Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2023 run of the BTp Green, the government bond reserved for institutional investors and called upon to finance the expenses for the so-called “ecological transition”, accelerates. The Treasury has announced the syndicated placement of the third Italian government bond of this type, which this time aims for a shorter maturity than in the past: 8 years, closing on October 30, 2031.

The first two appointments with the green issue, in 2021 and 2022 after a long phase of construction of the regulatory framework…