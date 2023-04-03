Home Business New green BTp at the start: an eight-year bond for the green transition
The 2023 run of the BTp Green, the government bond reserved for institutional investors and called upon to finance the expenses for the so-called “ecological transition”, accelerates. The Treasury has announced the syndicated placement of the third Italian government bond of this type, which this time aims for a shorter maturity than in the past: 8 years, closing on October 30, 2031.

