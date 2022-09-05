New Investment Observation丨Why recruit? Recruit what? How to fall?Ming Shui answers the three questions about investment promotion

A few days ago, Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group organized and invited 23 entrepreneurs to enter Mingshui County, Suihua City. Soybean Protein Industrial Park and other enterprises and parks were investigated and investigated.

At the investment negotiation meeting, Li Yanjun, director of Mingshui County’s Investment Attraction Service Center, said in his investment promotion presentation: “Mingshui County’s investment direction is corn industry chain, soybean industry chain, hemp industry chain, vegetable industry chain, animal husbandry industry chain, Pharmaceutical industry chain, circular economy industry chain, new energy industry chain, digital economy industry chain, commerce and trade circulation industry chain.”

Find the right position and give full play to the advantages, investment projects have landed one after another

Attracting investment is the main starting point for a region’s industrial upgrading, and it is also the stamina for a city’s development.

Since the beginning of the year, Mingshui County has continuously improved its investment attraction methods, innovated market-oriented and professional investment attraction models, and continuously improved its core competitiveness in investment attraction. Adhering to the combination of “going out” and “bringing in”, the main leaders of the party and government led teams to Beijing, Hebei, Liaoning and other regions to carry out investment promotion work, and negotiated advantageous industrial projects such as Chinese herbal medicine, edible fungi, and cultural tourism.

In Mingshui County Biomedical Industrial Park, machines roared in the production workshop of the enterprise, and workers worked overtime to produce; in the high-protein soybean base, the endless soybean fields were covered with golden coats, accumulating energy for the soybean protein industrial park; in the animal husbandry industrial park, a The head of Uruguayan cows is eating grass to express milky white fresh milk… They are all staged results of Mingshui’s investment promotion. These three industrial parks are the three key directions for investment promotion in Mingshui County.

Mingshui County covers an area of ​​2,308 square kilometers, with 2.09 million mu of arable land, 700,000 mu of grassland and 620,000 mu of woodland. The annual output of corn is about 800,000 tons, the annual output of fresh corn is 100,000 tons, the annual output of soybean is 200,000 tons, the annual output of live pigs is 1 million, the annual output of beef cattle is 200,000, and the annual output of meat sheep is 1 million. There are 3.5 million cows, 40,000 dairy cows, and an annual output of 20 tons of goose and duck down. “Hometown of Black Beans in China“, “Hometown of Red Millet and Millet in China“, “Hometown of Dried Vegetables in China“, Mingshui is also an advanced county of national ecological civilization and an advanced county of national grain production. Mingshui millet, Mingshui black beans and fresh corn have obtained geographical indications Certification.

In recent years, Mingshui County has taken investment promotion as the lifeline of economic construction, focusing on resource endowment, focusing on cluster development, focusing on emerging industries, focusing on mining stock, and focusing on headquarters economy. Chain investment promotion, take the initiative to take responsibility and act actively, promote the investment promotion work to achieve good results, and make every effort to ensure the implementation of key projects, thereby enhancing the vitality of Mingshui’s high-quality development momentum. Since 2021, the county has signed 17 investment promotion projects with a planned total investment of 4.412 billion yuan. As of the end of August 2022, nine projects have been started.

Create a superior industrial park to attract more business investment

Building a number of advantageous industrial parks in Mingshui is attractive to investment companies; it also plays a positive role in improving the industrial chain.

Mingshui County Soybean Protein Industrial Park is the first soybean deep processing industry chain in China that integrates soybean cold-pressed oil, low-temperature soybean meal, sauce fillings, soybean protein processing, research and development and production of vegetarian meat products, and research and development and production of prefabricated smoked. It is an industrial park that integrates the production, education and research system of soybean seeds without fishy smell.

Mingshui occupies the latitude advantage of soybean planting. Based on this, the local establishment of a soybean protein industrial park, the cultivation of the county’s leading industry, the first in Suihua City to build a Longjiang non-GMO soybean processing transformation and upgrading demonstration area, “grain head food tail” “nong head” It is a demonstration area for the integrated development of Gongwei’s strategy and a pilot demonstration area for the practice of “Big Food Concept” in Longjiang. This is also a model area for Mingshui County to implement the integrated development of bio-economy, digital economy and creative design industry, and strive to explore the realization path of growing carbon sinks on black soil by creating a “zero-carbon” or even “negative-carbon” park model. It is planned to use 3 to 5 years to build the soybean protein industrial park into a technological, digital, visualized, automated, and ultimately realize “zero carbon” and even “negative carbon” emissions of the entire soybean industry chain park. After the first phase of the park is completed and put into production, it is expected that the annual operating income will reach 5 billion yuan, the profits and taxes will reach 1 billion yuan, and more than 1,200 people will be employed.

According to reports, there are 62 companies investing in Mingshui, of which 8 are listed companies.

Continue to optimize the business environment and cultivate a hot spot for investment and business development

Without planting plane trees, it is difficult to attract phoenixes. Whether the “hot land” can be “hot” depends on the influx of merchants; whether it can be “hot” all the time depends on the environment that is pro-business and safe. To this end, Mingshui County innovated the investment model. In order to make the project take root and produce benefits, Mingshui County has taken multiple measures to continuously optimize the business environment. Mingshui County regards optimizing the business environment as the “number one project”, builds a “pro” and “clean” new type of government-business relationship, and acts as the “Second Shopkeeper” of a good enterprise. Strive to meet all the reasonable demands of the enterprise, help all development problems, and solve all practical difficulties. We will vigorously promote the reform of “delegating power, delegating power, managing services”, and effectively increasing the acceptance rate of “one window”, the rate of “online approval”, and the rate of “only one trip”, so as to truly allow enterprises and the public to do things without asking for help.

Mingshui County has formulated a work plan for attracting investment, set up a promotion team for investment promotion, set up a special work class, and implemented the system of linking the main leaders of the county to form “one key task, one division-level leader, one investment promotion team, and one promotion plan”. The county will play a game of chess and jointly do a good job in attracting investment.

“Optimizing the business environment, simplifying processes and compressing time is essentially to improve government-enterprise relations and improve service efficiency.” Li Yanjun said. Mingshui County continues to promote the reform of “decentralization, management and services”, streamlines the approval process, improves service efficiency, and makes every effort to promote “one window” classified acceptance, joint handling of one matter, handheld handling, online handling, appointment handling and other service methods to help attract investment projects. , Speed ​​up the upgrading of business start-up. At present, the county-level government service matters are included in the comprehensive window, and “one-window acceptance” is implemented, with an acceptance rate of 97%.

Liu Baoguo, Secretary of the Mingshui County Party Committee, raised three questions about attracting investment: Why? Recruit what? How to fall? He said that it is necessary to clearly recognize the situation, form a consensus, and solve the problem of “why recruit”; innovative thinking, precise force, solve the problem of “what to recruit”; strict supervision, strong promotion, and solve the problem of “how to fall”. Leaders take the lead in attracting investment, promote investment attraction by virtue of emotion, make good use of cloud investment attraction, keep improving ability, overcome difficulties without retreating, and earnestly grasp investment attraction work in hands, shoulders, and implement it into actions , spare no effort to attract investment, and truly achieve results.

Mingshui, a small town, is creating a hot spot for entrepreneurship and business development with an open and developing attitude, attracting people of insight to invest and start business.