Rolex has presented its new models for 2023.
The classic Explorer is back, for the first time with three digits and as a 40 millimeter version.
The simple 1908 replaces the Cellini series and boasts a dual-clasp bracelet, which is the most expensive of the new Day-Date 36 watches.
The Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex recently presented its new models for this year. The comeback of his classic Explorer is considered a big surprise. The watch from the industry leader is now available for the first time as a 40 mm version with three large digits for 7,500 euros. The most expensive watch is the Day-Date 36 and costs a whopping 43,150 euros.
Rolex Daytona: 38.800 Euro
Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona
Particularities: new dial, caliber 4131 as a new movement, redesign of the case
Preis: 38,800 euros for the 40 millimeter Daytona in yellow gold
The Daytona is celebrating its 60th birthday and is now also available in a platinum 950 version with a transparent case back.
Rolex 1908: 21.600 Euro
Name: Rolex Perpetual 1908
Particularities: transparent back, caliber 7140 movement, Dualclasp
Preis: 21,600 euros for the 39 millimeter 1908 in 18k yellow gold
For the 1931 Oyster Perpetual-inspired Rolex Perpetual 1908, “Rolex teams sought to reduce the case height by a third compared to other watches in the Oyster Perpetual collection,” as it says on the website. The new 1908 replaces the Cellini series.
Rolex Yacht-Master 42: 13.800 Euro
Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht‑Master 42
Particularities: low weight thanks to titanium RLX, bi-directional rotating bezel, ceramic Cerachrom insert
Preis: 13.800 Euro
With the Yacht-Master, the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge is no longer the only titanium watch.
Rolex Sky-Dweller: 41.950 Euro
Name: Rolex Sky-Dweller
Particularities: dual time zones and annual calendar, new 18K white gold finishes and new dial shades
Preis: 41,950 euros for the 42mm Rolex Sky-Dweller in white gold
The calendar for the new edition of the luxury watch Sky-Dweller was specially developed for you. The caliber 9002 movement is also new.
Rolex GMT-Master II: 16.150 Euro
Name: Rolex GMT-Master II
Particularities: Cerachrom insert with 24-hour graduation, Jubilee bracelet
Preis: 16,150 euros for the 40 millimeter Rolex GMT-Master II, Oyster, stainless steel, yellow gold
The new 18-carat yellow gold version of the luxury watch with gray and black ceramic is intended to evoke the course of the sun.
Rolex Explorer 40: 7500 Euro
Name: Rolex Explorer 40
Particularities: for the first time as a 40 millimeter version, numerals 3, 6 and 9 on the dial, chromalight display
Preis: 7500 euros for the 40 millimeter Rolex Explorer 40 made of stainless steel.
The comeback of the classic for explorers: 70 years ago, Sir Edmund Hillary wore the Explorer on the first ascent of Mount Everest. Rolex discontinued the 39 millimeter version in 2021.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual: 6250 Euro
Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual
Particularities: colorful dial motifs, Oystersteel stainless steel alloy
Preis: 6250 euros for the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41
“Stainless steel Oystersteel belongs to the type of steel ‘stainless steel 904L’ – an alloy that is commonly used in high technology, such as the aerospace industry or the chemical industry”, explains Rolex.
The most expensive Rolex: Day-Date 36 (43,150 euros)
Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day‑Date 36
Particularities: each watch is unique, crystal effects or veins on the dial
Preis: 43,150 euros for the 36 millimeter Rolex Day-Date 36, Oyster, yellow gold
The dial is set with precious stones and is reminiscent of a Mediterranean atmosphere. Priced at 43,150, it’s slightly more expensive than the 42mm Sky-Dweller in white gold.