After two years of forced stop, the Italian dance clubs are once again the heart of the most attended party of the year. On New Year’s Eve, the approximately one thousand discos of the peninsula operating in the winter months, out of the 2,500 that remained in business after the pandemic, are ready to be sold out, for a total turnover of 30 million euros.

«Finally – comments Maurizio Pasca, president of Silb-Fipe, the Union of dance clubs – we are back to celebrating the New Year in the places dedicated to controlled and safe entertainment. A big step forward compared to the last two years when, with the excuse of the pandemic, the field was left open to abusive and uncontrolled situations”.

Damage to businesses

«A damage for companies – he observes – but also for hundreds of thousands of professionals who, for example, last December discovered that they could not work only 8 days in advance. A double joke if you think that all the other businesses, from cinemas to theatres, were operating at full capacity. Now this ostracism towards discos is finally over and we are ready to go back to celebrating the arrival of the new year to the rhythm of music”.

Against abusive parties in Emilia

The president of the Silb-Fipe of Emilia-Romagna Gianni Indino also denounces: “Social networks are overflowing with announcements promoting New Year’s parties and celebrations: dozens, indeed hundreds throughout the region”. Different formulas presented: «Dinners with dance in available restaurants, pubs and evening clubs with DJ-sets until the morning, villas, historic houses, industrial warehouses become improvised locations for dinners which are joined by dance also offered with the possibility of free drinks without limit or control”. “A situation – attacks Indino – no longer tolerable for those who do this by profession subject to all the regulations of the case”. What the president of Silb-Fipe notes is that “it seems that no one wants to verify that all the conditions of safety, hygiene and legality are respected”. His invitation, therefore, “is that whoever has the task of verifying the regularity of these evenings intervenes and does so immediately”.