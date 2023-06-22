Home » News – News: Letter from a “Titanic” passenger will be auctioned in Uruguay
Business

News – News: Letter from a “Titanic” passenger will be auctioned in Uruguay

by admin
News – News: Letter from a “Titanic” passenger will be auctioned in Uruguay

The 71-year-old businessman Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez wrote the letter to his brother Adolfo Image: AFP

A handwritten letter from a passenger on the sunken ‘Titanic’ will be auctioned in Uruguay next week. The starting price is 12,000 dollars (euro), said the auction house Zorilla in Montevideo. The 71-year-old businessman Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez wrote the letter to his brother Adolfo. It was dispatched from Queenstown, Ireland, where the ‘Titanic’ docked one last time before sinking in the North Atlantic four days later.

A handwritten letter from a passenger on the sunken Titanic will be auctioned in Uruguay next week. The starting price is 12,000 dollars (11,000 euros), said the auction house Zorilla in Montevideo. The 71-year-old businessman Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez wrote the letter to his brother Adolfo. It was sent from Queenstown, Ireland, where the Titanic docked one last time before sinking in the North Atlantic four days later.

In the three-page, two-page letter, which shows foxing, Artagaveytia Gomez gushes about the pageantry in first class, writing, “Everything is new and rich.”

“The last letter written by my dear brother Ramon,” reads a handwritten note that the recipient attached to the letter. According to the auction house, the letter is expected to fetch between $15,000 and $25,000 at the June 30 auction.

The Titanic sank in April 1912 on her maiden voyage from England to New York after hitting an iceberg. Almost 1,500 of the 2,224 people on board perished. The wreck of the ship was not found until 1985.

The “Titanic” still exerts a great fascination. A feverish search is currently being carried out in the vicinity of the wreck for a mini-submarine, which set off on a tourist diving trip there on Sunday with five people on board and with which there has been no contact since then.

See also  French Open: German Tim Pütz creates a big surprise

Meanwhile, other historical objects are going under the hammer at the auction in Montevideo. Among other things, binoculars and the uniform jacket of a crew member from the German warship “Admiral Graf Spee”, which was sunk in the Atlantic, will be auctioned off.

The ship’s captain, Hans Langsdorff, had the ironclad sunk on December 17, 1939 in the Rio de la Plata off Montevideo. The warship had been used to attack merchant ships in the Atlantic before being damaged by two British ships and a New Zealand ship.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

China Electricity Council: From January to May, the...

Deloitte survey: Germans save on food – One...

Of Work, the majority goes under the Senate:...

Canada – US Coast Guard gives little hope...

Berlusconi’s legacy: private planes for his children, but...

In 2025, Changping will gather hundreds of listed...

Salaries: This is how much you can earn...

EU, hole in the 66 billion budget. Ursula...

Society – Swimming Master Association calls for more...

Amazon sues FTC for its Prime service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy