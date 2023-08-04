News – News: Taylor Swift extends tour to include concerts in Toronto after request from Canada’s PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and singer Taylor Swift Image: AFP

A request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently prompted US pop star Taylor Swift to add several performances in Canada to her world tour. Swift will also be giving six additional concerts in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, during their “Eras” tour, Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications, which is sponsoring the concerts, said on Thursday (local time). The tickets for the performances in November 2024 would soon go on sale, it said. Originally no concerts in Canada were planned.

“I know that many (…) in Canada would love to see you,” Trudeau wrote last month on the online service X, formerly known as Twitter. “Don’t give us another cruel summer,” he added – referring to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer”.

Apparently, the singer Trudeau couldn’t refuse this request: “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The ‘Eras’ tour leads to you in 2024,” Swift wrote on Instagram. The concerts in Toronto are said to take place from November 14th to 16th and from November 21st to 23rd, 2024.

Swift is one of the most successful singers of the past decade, with more #1 albums than any other artist in US chart history. Her already sold-out “Eras” tour will also take her to Germany in the summer of 2024.

