Home Business Next week, 5.212 billion restricted shares will be lifted, with a market value of 99.205 billion yuan (list attached) | Daily Economic News
Business

Next week, 5.212 billion restricted shares will be lifted, with a market value of 99.205 billion yuan (list attached) | Daily Economic News

by admin
Next week, 5.212 billion restricted shares will be lifted, with a market value of 99.205 billion yuan (list attached) | Daily Economic News

Every time an AI alert is sent,Next week (September 19 to September 25), a total of 5.212 billion restricted shares of 68 companies will be lifted, with a market value of 99.205 billion yuan, an increase of 55.292 billion yuan from the previous month.

Next Monday is the peak of lifting the ban, with a scale of 87.39 billion yuan, accounting for 88.09% of the whole week.

Specific to individual stocks, the top 3 market caps after the lifting of the ban next week are CITIC Special Steel, N Huabao, and Chuanfa Lomon.

*The market value of the lifting of the ban involved in the article is the closing price on the last trading day of the current week multiplied by the number of shares lifted in the following week

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Announcement postponed, official blog banned NetEase IP masterpiece "Diablo: Immortal" national service online suspicious provider Cailian News Agency

You may also like

The Global Energy Transition High-Level Forum was held...

Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022...

Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses-...

5G communication shell Huawei Mate 50 all series...

Uncertain future? Exiting the stock markets is the...

China-made large aircraft C919 is about to be...

How much will the merger of Ethereum have...

Are pre-made dishes a new outlet or a...

[UK Inflation]UK gasoline prices fall to drive inflation...

The international gold price breaks down from $1,660...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy