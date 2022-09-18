Every time an AI alert is sent,Next week (September 19 to September 25), a total of 5.212 billion restricted shares of 68 companies will be lifted, with a market value of 99.205 billion yuan, an increase of 55.292 billion yuan from the previous month.

Next Monday is the peak of lifting the ban, with a scale of 87.39 billion yuan, accounting for 88.09% of the whole week.

Specific to individual stocks, the top 3 market caps after the lifting of the ban next week are CITIC Special Steel, N Huabao, and Chuanfa Lomon.

*The market value of the lifting of the ban involved in the article is the closing price on the last trading day of the current week multiplied by the number of shares lifted in the following week

