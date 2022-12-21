Home Business Nike revved up on Wall Street: stock up 12% after profits and turnover better than expected
Business

Nike revved up on Wall Street: stock up 12% after profits and turnover better than expected

by admin
Nike revved up on Wall Street: stock up 12% after profits and turnover better than expected

Nike stock rally which, in Wall Street afterhours trading, immediately jumped by 12%, after the publication of the balance sheet by the multinational sporting goods retailer.

In the three months ended November 30, related to its fiscal second quarter, Nike had net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, compared to $1.34 billion, or 83 cents per share, for the same period of last year.

EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate.

In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

See also  ٤ ݷ Ǳ2022Ǳ ʢȤϷҵ չ Ǳǿ_ƱƵ_ ֤ ȯ ֮

You may also like

NYMEX crude oil market outlook looks at $74.83...

Stock markets, Europe on the rise. Gas price...

Thailand’s rice exports are expected to hit a...

Musk ready to resign: “As soon as I...

Methanol may maintain a wide range of volatility...

Goldman Sachs pours cold water: EU natural gas...

Musk announces he will step down as CEO...

The new Civic TYPE R, priced at 420,000...

Luxury, Florence launches the academy on fashion professions...

Looking ahead to 2023: Preparing for the Great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy