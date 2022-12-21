Nike stock rally which, in Wall Street afterhours trading, immediately jumped by 12%, after the publication of the balance sheet by the multinational sporting goods retailer.

In the three months ended November 30, related to its fiscal second quarter, Nike had net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, compared to $1.34 billion, or 83 cents per share, for the same period of last year.

EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate.

In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.