Home Business Tim, sovereign wealth funds and Brookfield maneuvering the network dossier
Business

Tim, sovereign wealth funds and Brookfield maneuvering the network dossier

by admin
Tim, sovereign wealth funds and Brookfield maneuvering the network dossier

ServiceThe counter offer

CDP is looking for allies to work alongside Macquarie: Cassa probes the interest of a new investor to add to the consortium

by Carlo Festa

The Canadian financial group Brookfield and the big sovereign wealth funds have put the Tim network dossier on the radar. The maneuvers began a few months ago and have been accelerating in recent weeks, in the wake of contacts with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which is looking for allies who can inject “equity” into the operation alongside the Australian investor Macquarie. The objective is a counter-offer, after that of the past days of Kkr.

I big in campo

In the infrastructure sector, moreover, there are…

See also  Markets enjoy blessed relief now the heavy storms have passed

You may also like

Lollobrigida, irony on the label: scribe that wine...

Google Follows Microsoft in New AI Search Feature...

Schillaci: “The allocation of the health fund for...

Biden challenges the Republicans: “I want to finish...

Do you have to wait in line to...

Hera: investments of €4.1 bn in plan to...

Maintenance technician, pharmacist, installer: the top ten most...

BPER Banca, 2022 profit of 502.8 million and...

Do you have to wait in line to...

Sanremo, Pasquino: Mattarella? I wouldn’t have gone. Benign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy