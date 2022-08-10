Home Business Nikola: CEO Russell retires at the end of the year. In place of him Michael Lohscheller
Business

Nikola: CEO Russell retires at the end of the year. In place of him Michael Lohscheller

by admin

Nikola’s chief executive Mark Russell will retire at the end of the year. This was announced by the same company that Russell will be replaced by Michael Lohscheller, former CEO of Opel, who joined Nikola in February.

Lohscheller will become president and immediately join the board of directors. President Steven Girsky said in a statement that Lohscheller had a significant impact on Nikola in his six months at the company, praising his “sense of urgency” and “accelerated decision-making.” “The selection of Michael Lohscheller represents the completion of a careful succession planning process by the Board of Directors,” said Girsky. “With over 20 years in the automotive industry, Michael has extensive experience as an experienced executive and highly skilled commercial operator.”

See also  Milan, Human Technopole hires the first 100 researchers

You may also like

Wall Street rises with surprise inflation, Nasdaq gains...

How to grasp the investment opportunities for the...

The market may still face a downturn after...

US inflation: July data “more comforting for the...

The two giants’ new products are coming!Google may...

US inflation down in July, with signs of...

Kuaishou officially announced its self-developed cloud SoC chip,...

Promoted Italian banks: solid half-year results

5G empowers thousands of industries and “digital Longjiang”...

Stock exchanges today 10 August: waiting for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy