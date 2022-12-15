Listen to the audio version of the article

Enel is moving to counter the Antitrust, which has targeted the seven main energy and gas supply companies on the free market for illegitimate modification of the supply conditions, which would have caused an unjustified increase in the price of users. With reference to the preliminary investigation announced by the Authority, a note reads, the company “specifies that it has not changed the economic conditions of its customers during the period of validity of the contracts, in compliance with the provisions of article 3 of the D I enacted the so-called ‘Aid bis’ law”.

“The Authority requests that the article in question also be applied to contract renewals, thus proposing – underlines the Enel group – an incorrect analogical interpretation of an exceptional provision, in contrast with national rules and European regulations. Enel has so far faced the serious crisis caused by the increase in gas costs by keeping the prices unchanged for its customers throughout the validity of the contracts. To do this, the company has maintained the selling price of renewable energy at the historical values ​​of before the crisis and has borne the losses caused by the increase in the price of gas which has penalized electricity generating companies”.

The provision issued, “preventing the implementation of cost variations occurring after the expiry of the contract, damages customers for whom the electricity operators will not have energy available at pre-crisis prices which risk, therefore – given the impossibility of renewing the contract – to transit on the protected or safeguarded market which today charges higher prices than those applied during the renewal of expiring offers”. “For this reason, to protect its rights and the interests of all its customers, Enel – announces the group – will immediately challenge the Authority’s provision, trusting that the assessment of a third-party judge can restore the minimum legal conditions necessary for the survival of a market already afflicted by so much turbulence”.