“No one can guarantee that tomorrow an LNG terminal will not be blown up”

“No one can guarantee that tomorrow an LNG terminal will not be blown up”

What does that mean with regard to the Norwegian pipelines, which supply Germany with around 1,300 gigawatt hours of natural gas every day, and the internet cables, which are also laid on the seabed? Has the protection been improved to such an extent that another blast can be ruled out?
No, nobody can guarantee that the next pipeline won’t be blown up tomorrow. There can be no 100% protection, not only physically, because the pipelines stretch over many thousands of kilometers. There are boats patrolling, satellite imagery and radio signal monitoring, but 24/7 protection in every location is not possible. It is therefore all the more important to become independent of such pipelines as a target with an enormous impact and to focus even more intensively on renewable energies.

