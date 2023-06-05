No warning strikes for the time being: Bahn and EVG are negotiating again

All-clear for train drivers: Deutsche Bahn and EVG are negotiating again in the collective bargaining conflict. Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images

Deutsche Bahn and the railway and transport union EVG want to negotiate again in the current wage conflict from June 12th. For the time being, no further warning strikes are to be expected for train passengers in the current week. The union is currently negotiating with the railways and dozens of other railway companies about higher wages and salaries for a total of around 230,000 employees.

“Today the negotiators of DB and EVG met in Frankfurt for a coordination meeting. The confidential conversation was constructive, “said the railway and the railway and transport union EVG. The planned meeting on June 12 will probably take place in Berlin.

The union is currently negotiating with the railways and dozens of other railway companies about higher wages and salaries for a total of around 230,000 employees. The focus is on the negotiations with DB, where a good 180,000 of these employees work. The labor union demands from employers a fixed amount of at least 650 euros per month more or twelve percent for the upper wage brackets. According to their ideas, the term should be twelve months.

During negotiations in Fulda at the end of May, the railways promised a step-by-step increase of twelve percent in the lower wage groups. The middle groups should get a total of ten percent more and the upper groups eight percent. The first stage of the increase should therefore come this year. In addition, there is also a gradual inflation compensation premium totaling 2850 euros, which could be paid tax- and duty-free from this July. The term should be 24 months. The EVG rejected this offer.

