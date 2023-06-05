First Time Mom Gets Support Through Georgia-Pacific’s Maternity Benefit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Peace of mind – that’s what any parent wants when caring for a child, especially a working parent. At Georgia-Pacific, we provide many

benefit choices aligned with employees’ values and personal situations, including a benefit catered to working parents. First-time mom and senior manager of business communications, Lauren Campen,

is taking advantage of these benefits while balancing work and caring for her infant daughter, Ellie.

Georgia-Pacific’s maternity benefit, Pomelo Care, is one way the company supports employees. Through Pomelo, employees have access to 24/7 telehealth support for fertility, pregnancy and newborn

care for infants up to the age of one, and nutritionists. In addition, moms traveling for work can ship their breastmilk for free to their child. If you’re having trouble conceiving, Pomelo can

also be your guide to the infertility benefit that’s included with the company medical plan.