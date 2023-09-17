Home » Nordio, crackdown on wiretapping: “It’s time to limit the power of prosecutors”
Nordio, crackdown on wiretapping: "It's time to limit the power of prosecutors"

Nordio, crackdown on wiretapping: “It’s time to limit the power of prosecutors”

Justice, Nordio announces: “Time to limit the power of prosecutors”

“It’s time to limit the power of prosecutors.” He says so Carlo Nordio in a “chat” with Claudio Cerasa, director of Il Foglio. “The separation of careers? No, it is not negotiable. There is already a project in Parliament: we will get involved. By December he doubles down on justice. The limitation of the prosecutor’s powers? Once an investigation is closed, it cannot be reopened,” adds the Minister of Justice.

And according to Tomorrow, Nordio “is preparing new measures to reduce the use of wiretaps. Yesterday in via Arenula there was a meeting to finalize them because the Keeper of the Seals intends to present his proposal to the Council of Ministers on Monday. Nordio’s objective is always to guarantee the presumption of innocence as much as possible and the focus of the crackdown would be on stopping the use of the Trojan.”

However, while waiting for the new rules, Forza Italia and Action are already undermining the Nordio decree passed on 10 August and now in the Constitutional Affairs and Justice commissions of the Senate. Nordio had already spoken out against wiretapping months ago because it was a “deadly instrument of personal and often political delegitimization” as well as “a barbarity that costs 200 million euros a year”, recalls Domani.

