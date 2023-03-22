In Freudenberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, 12-year-old Luise, who was killed a week and a half ago, is commemorated. Relatives and close companions of the deceased gather in the local evangelical church.

In Freudenberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, 12-year-old Luise, who was killed a week and a half ago, will be commemorated on Wednesday (6 p.m.). Relatives and close companions of the deceased gather in the local evangelical church. The funeral service will be broadcast via an audio stream in the auditorium of the Esther Bejarano Comprehensive School. Several hundred mourners are expected there – mainly classmates of the dead.

Twelve-year-old Luise was killed on March 11 by two girls who were believed to be almost the same age, stabbing her numerous times. Her body was discovered in an impassable forest area just behind the Rhineland-Palatinate state border. The next day, investigators said that a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old are suspects.

