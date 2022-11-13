Northbound funds are running for entry, and this week’s sweeping list is here!Maotai’s net purchases hit a new high since October, and Goertek was tragically abandoned



Financial Associated Press, November 12 (Editor Lu Lu)After the continuous net outflow for the previous 4 weeks, northbound funds made a comeback this week. Although there was a net outflow in the first 4 trading days, the sharp return in the last trading day resulted in a net purchase of 5.4 billion yuan in a single week.

On the news, on Friday, the National Health and Medical Commission announced 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and do a scientific and accurate prevention and control work. Northbound funds, known as “smart money”, are moving on the news,On the same day, the net purchase was 14.666 billion yuan, the second highest for the year.

According to the data from Star Mine, the top three stocks with net purchases of northbound funds in a single day this Friday are Kweichow Moutai, Zijin Mining, and Ningde Times, with net purchases of 1.327 billion yuan, 1.28 billion yuan, and 980 million yuan respectively; Goertek Net sales of shares ranked first, with an amount of 685 million yuan. It is worth mentioning that,This is the largest single-day net inflow of northbound funds in Kweichow Moutai since Octoberout of the previous 24 trading days, 19 of the northbound funds showed a net outflow. According to Choice data, the shareholding ratio of northbound funds in Kweichow Moutai dropped from 7.31% in early October to the current 6.39%.

Judging from the overall situation this week, Northbound funds mainly increased their holdings in blue-chip sectors dominated by big finance and big consumption this week, and the top industries that increased their holdings were household appliances, precious metals, banks, non-ferrous metals, software development, securities companies and other industries. Among them, the market value of household appliances, precious metals, and banking sectors increased by more than 2 billion yuan.

In terms of individual stocks, the largest proportion of northbound funds increased this week was NFC, with an increase of 1.51%, followed by Kun Pharmaceutical Group, Rongjie, and Saiteng. This week, the top 10 stocks in the northbound capital increase ratio are all more than 1%.

It is worth noting that in terms of the reduction of individual stocks, Bloomage Bio, the leader in hyaluronic acid, was significantly reduced by northbound funds, with a reduction ratio of 3.7%. Hongye Futures, which has performed well after its listing this year, also suffered a reduction in its holdings of northbound funds this week, with a reduction ratio of 1.76%, ranking second on the list of reductions this week. In addition, Goertek shares, which lost orders from major overseas customers this week, were also reduced by northbound funds, with a reduction ratio of 1.2%.